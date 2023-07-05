Left Menu

Indian Naval Air Squadron 324 celebrates first anniversary at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam

"It embodies the spirit of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. Their deployment significantly enhances maritime surveillance capability and strengthens coastal security along the east coast. With the inclusion of removable Medical ICUs, the aircraft also has the ability to provide critical medical support during emergencies," an official statement said.

Indian Naval Air Squadron 324 celebrates first anniversary at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam
Helicopter of INAS 324 squadron (Photo/ Indian Navy). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Naval Air Squadron 324 (INAS 324) at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam celebrated its maiden anniversary on Tuesday. "Indian Naval Air Squadron 324 (INAS 324) at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam celebrates its maiden anniversary today. Indian Naval Air Squadron 324 is equipped with indigenous ALH Mk III helicopters," an official statement said.

"It embodies the spirit of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. Their deployment significantly enhances maritime surveillance capability and strengthens coastal security along the east coast. With the inclusion of removable Medical ICUs, the aircraft also has the ability to provide critical medical support during emergencies," it added. The crew upholds their motto "Nidruvith Dhrud Veeryvath" - "Faithful, Tenacious, Fearless", the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy is planning to extend the lease of the two Predator drones which have flown more than 12,000 hours for surveillance across the country including the boundary with China. The two drones were inducted by the Indian Navy under the emergency powers on lease in November 2020 during the initial phase of the military standoff with China and have been used extensively by the force."We are planning to extend the lease of these two Predator drones as the contract is set to get over by the end of this year," defence sources told ANI.

The two drones of the older version of the Predators were taken on lease along with the ground control stations and other equipment. After extensive flying operations and use of these drones for surveillance requirements of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, it has now been decided that the defence forces would get a total of 31 of the latest Predator MQ-9B drones which will be used for surveillance.

The drone deal was announced by India and the US during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

