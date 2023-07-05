MP Police takes custody of accused in urination case

The accused Pravesh Shukla who was seen urinating on another man in a viral video was taken into custody, police said on Wednesday. In this regard, the Additional Superintendent of Police of Sidhi, Anjulata Patle said that the accused is being interrogation and further legal action will be taken soon.

While addressing the media, ASP Patle said, "We have taken the accused (Pravesh Shukla) into custody. He is under interrogation. Further legal action in the matter will be taken soon." A case has been registered against the accused under sections 294, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act.

Earlier on Tuesday Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that instructions have been given to deliver the strictest punishment to the accused in the incident. CM Chouhan said that the state government will not spare him at any cost and punishment of the accused will become a moral lesson for everyone.

While addressing the media in Bhopal, CM Chouhan said, "I have instructed to give the accused the strictest punishment. It should be a moral lesson for everyone. We won't spare him. An accused has no religion, caste or party. Accused is an accused." The incident occurred in Kubri village in the district and the viral video shows the accused allegedly in an inebriated state urinating on the face of the man. The accused has been identified as Pravesh Shukla, a resident of Kubri village.

The victim has been identified as Dasmat Ravat (36), a resident of Karaundi village in the district. According to the police, following the instruction of the chief minister, a case has been registered against the accused at Bahari police station in the district under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294, 504, section 3(1) (r)(s) of SC/ST Act and NSA has also been imposed on him.

Also, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra reacted to the matter and said that this is a very condemnable incident. "Strict action will be taken against the accused," Mishra said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)