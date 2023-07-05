J-K: 4 dead, 5 injured in car accident in Rajouri

Four people died and five sustained injuries after a car met with an accident in the Thanamandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. One deceased identified as Mohd Younis was declared brought dead.

GMC Rajouri Medical Superintendent said that the injured are under treatment at Government Medical College and Associated Hospital in Rajouri. Victims are residents of Bhanghai village of Thanamandi town.

