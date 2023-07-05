Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 559 missing children recovered under Operation Muskaan

The recovered boys and girls were handed over to their families. The Police achieved success in restoring the smiles on the faces of the missing children and their parents," an official statement said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A total of 559 missing children were recovered from across the state under the state-wide campaign 'Operation Muskaan', an official statement said on Tuesday. "In "Operation Muskaan", 72 boys and 487 girls have been recovered, making a total of 559 missing children recovered from across the state. The number includes 76 children from Janjgir-Champa, 56 from Raipur, 52 from Bilaspur, and 52 from Sakti. The remaining children were recovered from other districts. The recovered boys and girls were handed over to their families. The Police achieved success in restoring the smiles on the faces of the missing children and their parents," an official statement said.

To trace the missing children a state-wide campaign was conducted from June 1 to June 30, 2023, by Chhattisgarh police under the supervision of the Inspector General of Police CID SC Dwivedi. The campaign was undertaken within Chhattisgarh and in different states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and Karnataka.

"In accordance with the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Operation Muskaan is being conducted in the state to trace missing children. The Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu had issued orders to the Director General of Police Ashok Juneja to execute a comprehensive campaign in this regard," an official statement said. (ANI)

