HDFC Bank says merged loan book with HDFC at $273.8 bln as of June end
Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 08:25 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 08:25 IST
India's HDFC Bank on Wednesday said that its merged loan book with Housing Development Finance Corporation stood at 22.45 trillion rupees ($273.77 billion) as at the end of the June quarter.
HDFC Bank merged with HDFC on July 1.
($1 = 82.0020 Indian rupees)
