4 killed in lightning strikes in UP's Ghazipur

Four people have died in separate incidents of lightning strikes here, officials said on Wednesday.

Naseeruddin, alias Babu, (55) and Ikram Ansari (28) were struck by lightning at Cheetnath ghat on the banks of the Ganga on Tuesday, they said.

Suraj Rajbhar (10) and Durga Devi (48) were struck by lightning in the Shadiabad area, the officials said.

The district administration said family members of the victims will be given financial assistance as per the norms after post-mortem examination of the bodies.

