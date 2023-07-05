Left Menu

Assam: Police seize 32 cattle heads in Sonitpur

Police have recovered and seized 32 cattle heads from five vehicles in the Behali area of Assam's Sonitpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Police have recovered and seized 32 cattle heads from five vehicles in the Behali area of Assam's Sonitpur district, police said on Wednesday. According to police, based on a tip-off, a team from Behali police station set up naka checking at the Buroighat area near Behali of Biswanath and intercepted a vehicle.

"During the search, we found that the vehicle was carrying some cattle heads. In the meantime, we stopped four more vehicles and checked. We have recovered 32 cattle heads in all five vehicles which were coming from the Dhemaji side towards Nagaon," B Bey, a police officer of the Behali police station said. "We have apprehended eight persons in connection with this and our investigation is on," the police officer further said.

Police also seized a large number of cattle heads from an oil tanker in the Sonapur area in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district. According to police, the team of Guwahati East police district on Monday received information that one oil tanker was carrying cattle illegally from the Dhemaji side to Byrnihat, Meghalaya. "Accordingly, the truck was intercepted on National Highway 37 at Sonapur, fly over and recovered 25 numbers of live cattle (Cow) and 11 numbers of dead cattle were from the truck. Police also apprehended the truck driver namely Guljar Hussain and Aijul Ali. They were carrying the cattle without any valid documents. Necessary formalities are being done," Diganta Borah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati said.

In April this year, two cattle smugglers were apprehended and eight cattle heads were recovered in Assam's Goalpara district early on Sunday, police said. According to police, the Village Defence Party caught two persons along with eight cattle heads at Uttar Baguan in the Matia police station area of Goalpara district and informed them. In March this year, Police seized 44 cattle heads from two trucks in the Jorabat area, outskirts of Guwahati. Police also arrested the drivers of two trucks. Based on the information, a team from the Jorabat police outpost launched an operation during which it intercepted two trucks in the Jorabat area and seized 44 cattle heads from the vehicles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

