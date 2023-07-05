Left Menu

Paytm GMV rises 37 pc to Rs 4.05 lakh cr in Jun 2023 quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 10:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 10:32 IST
Paytm GMV rises 37 pc to Rs 4.05 lakh cr in Jun 2023 quarter
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fintech firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, posted a 37 per cent growth in gross merchandise value at Rs 4.05 lakh crore in the April-June quarter of this year, the company said on Wednesday.

The company's gross merchandise value (GMV), which reflects total payments made to merchants on the platform, was Rs 2.96 lakh crore in the same period a year ago.

''Merchant Payment Volumes (GMV) for the quarter (for three months ended June 2023) stood at Rs 4.05 lakh crore (USD 49.3 billion), YoY growth of 37 per cent,'' the company said in a regulatory filing.

The value of loan disbursed through Paytm grew over 2.5 times to Rs 14,845 crore, from Rs 5,554 crore a year ago and the volume grew by 51 per cent to 1.28 crore, from 85 lakh during the same period.

''MoM (month-on-month) loan distribution trend in June reflects the higher disbursal in May which included pent-up demand for merchant loans from April due to one of our partners not disbursing as they were upgrading their systems,'' Paytm said.

The average monthly transacting users grew 23 per cent on a year-over-year basis to 9.2 crore during the reported quarter from 7.5 crore in the June 2022 quarter.

The total subscription merchants base, which the company earns from seeding payment devices, more than doubled to 79 lakh during June 2023 quarter from 38 lakh a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023