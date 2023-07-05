Left Menu

PKH Ventures withdraws IPO amid disappointing participation from investors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 11:29 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 11:26 IST
PKH Ventures withdraws IPO amid disappointing participation from investors
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Construction and hospitality firm PKH Ventures has withdrawn its initial share sale amid disappointing participation from investors, particularly from institutional buyers, over a three-day period.

The initial share sale of PKH Ventures was subscribed just 65 per cent on the last day of subscription on Tuesday.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) received bids for 1,67,25,800 shares, against 2,56,32,000 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

While the category for non-institutional investors got fully subscribed by 1.67 times, the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) quota received 99 per cent subscription.

However, the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got only 11 per cent subscription.

The BRLM (Book Running Lead Manager) to the PKH Ventures informed the exchange that on account of non-fulfilment of commitment by the Qualified Institutional Buyers, pursuant to a resolution passed by the IPO committee of the company on July 04, 2023, the issuer has now decided to withdraw the issue in consultation with BRLMs and Registrar.

''Hence the IPO of PKH Ventures Limited will be treated as withdrawn,'' according to an update on the NSE.

The IPO had begun on Jun 30 and the company planned to mop-up Rs 379.35 crore from the share sale.

The public issue of up to 2,56,32,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each had a fresh issue of up to 1,82,58,400 shares and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of up to 73,73,600 shares by its promoter Pravin Kumar Agarwal.

The price range for the offer was fixed at Rs 140-148 a share.

The Mumbai-based company has three business verticals -- construction and management, hospitality, and management services.

The construction projects include residential and commercial buildings and miscellaneous projects including Delhi Police headquarters, a hydropower plant in Amritsar and Nagpur, and a food park.

It also owns and operates two hotels and manages one resort & spa at Aamby Valley, Lonavala.

Besides, it owns and operates certain restaurants and Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) like Zebra Crossing, Mumbai Salsa, and Hardy's Burger under its brands.

IDBI Capital Markets was the manager to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023