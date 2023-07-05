UP: Demolition drive conducted at Fatehpur house of accused in rape, murder case

Uttar Pradesh Police carried out a second demolition drive at the residence of one person identified as Sonu alias Sikandar, accused of rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl in Fatehpur district, officials said. The demolition drive was carried out on Tuesday and officials said that further investigation into the matter is underway.

The rape and murder allegedly took place on June 22 and the victim died in the hospital after two days, said police adding that Sonu was arrested and sent to jail. The teenager from a village in Radhanagar area had gone to attend a wedding in the Bindki Kotwali area on June 22 when the accused, Sonu alias Sikandar, a resident of Jwalaganj, reached there and kidnapped her. He allegedly raped her at an under-construction house nearby and is accused of later crushing her with a brick.

Earlier on June 27, authorities carried out a demolition drive at the residence of Sonu in Fatehpur district. The demolition was conducted in the presence of a large number of police officials, including the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) were present at the site. Meanwhile, in a separate incident on June 23, a nurse working at a private medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut was allegedly gang-raped by some staff of the hospital, said the police.They also added that two persons have been detained in connection to the case.

The case was registered after the victim came to Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police's office and complained about the incident. The nurse complained that the accused persons gang-raped her several times and recorded videos of her. The accused raped her on various occasions by threatening to make the video viral, the nurse said in her complaint.

The victim appealed to the SSP for justice.On the basis of her complaint, a case under relevant sections of IPC was registered. According to officials, the victim has been working as a staff nurse in the medical college since 2019.

"The nurse working in the medical college had complained that some medical college staff gang raped her. A case has been registered on the basis of her complaint, and two persons have been detained," Meerut SP (rural) Kamlesh Bahadur said. "Efforts are on to nab other accused," he added. (ANI)

