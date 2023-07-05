Left Menu

UGC: NET/SET/SLET to be minimum criteria for direct recruitments to post of Assistant Professor in all Higher Education Institutions

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday declared that NET/SET/SLET would be the minimum requirments for direct hiring to the position of assistant professor for all higher education institutions.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday declared that NET/SET/SLET would be the minimum requirements for direct hiring to the position of assistant professor for all higher education institutions. According to the officials, the UGC in an official statement announced that the NET/SET/SLET would be the minimum prerequisites for the direct recruitment to the job of Assistant Professor in all Higher Education Institutions

"NET/SET/SLET shall be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all Higher Education Institutions," the UGC said in an official statement. As per the statement, the University Grants Commission (UGC) officially announced the amendments undertaken by the UGC in the execution of the authority granted by clauses (e) and (g) of sub-section (1) of section 26 read in conjunction with section 14 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 (3 of 1956).

It further stated that the University Grants Commission (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) (2nd Amendment) Regulations, 2023 may be used to refer to these regulations. Additionally, it was stated in the official release that these restrictions will take effect on July 1, 2023.

"These regulations may be called the University Grants Commission(Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) (2nd Amendment) Regulations, 2023. They shall come into force with effect from July 1, 2023," said the official statement. The official statement further said that the NET/SET/SLET would be deemed as the minimal requirements for the direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all Higher Education Institutions.

"NET/SET/SLET shall be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all Higher Education Institutions," it stated. (ANI)

