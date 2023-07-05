UAE says additional oil cuts should be enough to balance market
Additional oil output and export cuts made earlier this week by Saudi Arabia and Russia should be enough to help balance the oil markets, United Arab Emirates' energy minister Suhail Al Mazrouei told reporters on Wednesday.
