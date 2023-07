BRIEF-Egypt and Norway's Scatec sign $5 bln wind farm agreement -Cabinet statement

Scatec ASA:

* EGYPT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH NORWAY'S SCATEC FOR WIND ENERGY PLANT WEST OF SOHAG WITH INVESTMENTS OF $5 BILLION -CABINET STATEMENT

* EGYPT, SCATEC WIND PLANT WILL PRODUCE 5 GW OF ELECTRICITY PER YEAR -CABINET STATEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

