MP: Woman seriously injured in tiger attack in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve area

He said the tiger fled the spot after other persons collecting forest produce in the vicinity of BTRs Manpur range raised an alarm.The woman was initially admitted to the community health centre at Manpur before she was shifted to Shahdol for further treatment due to her serious condition, Ahirwar added.

PTI | Umaria | Updated: 05-07-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 14:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 62-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was attacked by a tiger in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Wednesday, an official said. The woman, a resident of Deori village, was collecting forest produce when the big cat pounced on her, said forest ranger Mukesh Kumar Ahirwar. He said the tiger fled the spot after other persons collecting forest produce in the vicinity of BTR's Manpur range raised an alarm.

The woman was initially admitted to the community health centre at Manpur before she was shifted to Shahdol for further treatment due to her serious condition, Ahirwar added.

