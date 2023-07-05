Left Menu

Kremlin says measures are being taken at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to counter Ukrainian threat

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-07-2023 15:24 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 15:20 IST
Kremlin says measures are being taken at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to counter Ukrainian threat
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The threat of some kind of Ukrainian sabotage of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is big and measures are being taken to counter such a threat, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the consequences of such sabotage could be catastrophic.

Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday accused each other of plotting to stage an attack on Europe's biggest nuclear power facility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023