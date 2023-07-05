Kremlin: We can't confirm report that China's Xi warned Putin against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it could not confirm a Financial Times report that Chinese President Xi Jinping had personally warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. The FT said Xi delivered the message when he visited Moscow in March.

"No, I can't confirm it," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the report. He said the two countries had issued statements at the time on the content of their talks, and "everything else is fiction".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)