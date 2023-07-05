Left Menu

SAIL achieves record-breaking Q1 FY24 performance in production and sales

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 16:14 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 16:14 IST
SAIL achieves record-breaking Q1 FY24 performance in production and sales
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has achieved record-breaking performance in the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 (Q1 FY24) in terms of production and sales.

The production of hot metal, crude steel, and saleable steel of 5.037 million tonnes (MT), 4.667 MT, and 4.405 MT, respectively, marked the best ever first quarter results. These figures represent a remarkable growth of 7%, 8%, and 8% respectively in comparison to the previous best.

SAIL also attained its highest-ever sales performance in the first quarter by achieving a sales volume of 3.9 MT, thereby marking a growth of around 24% over the CPLY. This record breaking performance by SAIL has come up in the light of its continued focus on maximizing capacity utilization and meeting the customer demands.

(With Inputs from PIB)

