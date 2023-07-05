MUM PEPPER COPRA RATES
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 15:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai :- PEPPER COPRA RATES :- BLACK PEPPER READY 510 / 575 GINGER BLEACHED -- GINGER UNBLEACHED 330 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 8000 COPRA OFFICE KOZIZODE 7800 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 11000 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 10200 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ---- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1680 T.P ------------
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai police commissioner-led SIT to probe 'irregularities' in BMC works
On eve of PM Modi visit, UN dedicates solidarity tree honouring victims of terrorism including 26/11 Mumbai attack
SBICAPS inaugurates new corporate office in BKC, Mumbai
Security guard booked for stalking, harassing employee of construction firm in Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: Four held for racing on horse carriages