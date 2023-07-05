Left Menu

Bihar: Education Minister issues notice to Additional Chief Secretary, questions working style of officers

Chandrashekhar expressed displeasure with the notice and alleged that the department officials are not working according to the government's rules.

Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Showing his displeasure over the indifferent attitude of government officials and employees towards work, Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar sent a notice to the Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department KK Pathak on Tuesday raising questions on the working style of officers. Chandrashekhar expressed displeasure with the notice and alleged that the department officials are not working according to the government's rules.

KK Pathak has taken over the responsibility of the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department in the previous month. The Education Minister also sent notice to the director-level officials of the department.

Earlier, Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar stoked a controversy after he claimed that Ramcharitmanas, an epic Hindu religious book which is based on Ramayana, "spreads hatred in the society". While addressing the students at the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University, he described Ramcharitmanas and Manusmriti as books that divide society.

"Why was Manusmriti burnt, because many abuses were given in it against a large section. Why was Ramcharitmanas resisted and which part was resisted? Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk," he said. He has said that Manusmriti and Ramcharitmanas are books that spread hatred in society as it prevents Dalits-backwards and women in society from getting an education.

"Manusmriti, Ramcharitmanas, Bunch of Thoughts by Guru Golwalkar... these books are books that spread hatred. Hatred will not make the country great, love will make the country great," added Chandrashekhar. (ANI)

