Left Menu

PM Modi relishes Uttarakhand's famous fruit 'Kafal', expresses gratitude to CM Dhami

In a letter to CM Dhami, PM Modi said that the juicy and divine seasonal fruit 'Kafal' sent from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand have been received. "Our nature has given us more than one gift and Uttarakhand is very rich in this matter, where tubers-roots and fruits-flowers with medicinal properties are found in abundance. Kafal is one such fruit whose medicinal properties are also mentioned in ancient Ayurvedic texts," Modi said.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 16:01 IST
PM Modi relishes Uttarakhand's famous fruit 'Kafal', expresses gratitude to CM Dhami
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed gratitude to Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for sending a famous fruit of the state, 'Kafal' to him. In response to the famous fruit caravan of Uttarakhand presented by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the latter has expressed his gratitude to the CM through a letter.

In a letter to CM Dhami, PM Modi said that the juicy and divine seasonal fruit 'Kafal' sent from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand have been received. "Our nature has given us more than one gift and Uttarakhand is very rich in this matter, where tubers-roots and fruits-flowers with medicinal properties are found in abundance. Kafal is one such fruit whose medicinal properties are also mentioned in ancient Ayurvedic texts," Modi said. PM Narendra Modi has said that Kafal is also ingrained in the culture of Uttarakhand.

"Its mention is also found in various forms in the folk songs here. Visit Uttarakhand and do not taste the different types of mountain fruits found there, then the journey seems incomplete. Kafal, which is cooked during the summer season, is also very popular among tourists visiting the state," read the letter of PM Modi addressed to CM Dhami. "Due to its increased demand, this fruit found in the middle Himalayan regions is also providing economic strength to the local people. I am happy that by ensuring a suitable market for Kafal, efforts are being made to take this quality-rich fruit to as many people as possible. I pray to Baba Kedar and Lord Badri Vishal for the welfare of the people of Uttarakhand and prosperity of the state," the letter further stated.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the Prime Minister's letter and said that these affectionate words of the Prime Minister have encouraged us and all the people of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023