China to step up exploration of strategic minerals, minister says
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-07-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 16:09 IST
China will step up exploration of rare, strategic minerals, Wang Guanghua, Minister of Natural Resources, said at a conference on Wednesday.
China will push forward exploration, increase critical minerals capacity and enhance mineral resources reserves over the next five years, said Wang in a notice published by the Natural Resources Ministry.
