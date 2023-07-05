Left Menu

Thembi Hadebe welcomes 78 new constables deployed in Limpopo

The welcoming session was held at the Landbank Building at the Provincial Commissioner’s boardroom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-07-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 16:52 IST
Thembi Hadebe welcomes 78 new constables deployed in Limpopo
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAPoliceService)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has welcomed 78 newly trained constables deployed in various police stations in that province.

The welcoming session was held at the Landbank Building at the Provincial Commissioner’s boardroom.

Hadebe officially welcomed the new constables to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and prepared them for the new environment of policing and protecting the residents of Limpopo.

The constables are graduates from colleges and universities with different qualifications obtained at diverse faculties.

In her address, Hadebe congratulated everyone and thanked them for choosing to share their expertise with SAPS, as they will contribute towards the growth of the organisation.

She praised 10 constables with Master's degrees from different faculties such as Physics, Animal Production and Chemistry.

Hadebe advised the new constables to be humble and disciplined when sharing their ideas with their superiors, saying they should not allow their qualifications to stop them from learning the SAPS's functioning methods.

“As they perform their duties, they must always be alert and keep in mind that criminals are not kind but they should still abide by their mandate when faced with such challenges,” SAPS said in a statement.

Hadebe warned them not to be involved in corruption and abuse their powers as police officers.

She encouraged them to excel in their legal obligations and be proud of their new responsibilities of ensuring safety and security of the people of Limpopo. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023