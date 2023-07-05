Thembi Hadebe welcomes 78 new constables deployed in Limpopo

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has welcomed 78 newly trained constables deployed in various police stations in that province.

The welcoming session was held at the Landbank Building at the Provincial Commissioner’s boardroom.

Hadebe officially welcomed the new constables to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and prepared them for the new environment of policing and protecting the residents of Limpopo.

The constables are graduates from colleges and universities with different qualifications obtained at diverse faculties.

In her address, Hadebe congratulated everyone and thanked them for choosing to share their expertise with SAPS, as they will contribute towards the growth of the organisation.

She praised 10 constables with Master's degrees from different faculties such as Physics, Animal Production and Chemistry.

Hadebe advised the new constables to be humble and disciplined when sharing their ideas with their superiors, saying they should not allow their qualifications to stop them from learning the SAPS's functioning methods.

“As they perform their duties, they must always be alert and keep in mind that criminals are not kind but they should still abide by their mandate when faced with such challenges,” SAPS said in a statement.

Hadebe warned them not to be involved in corruption and abuse their powers as police officers.

She encouraged them to excel in their legal obligations and be proud of their new responsibilities of ensuring safety and security of the people of Limpopo.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)