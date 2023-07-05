School girl injured after being hit by motorcycle in Hyderabad, minor biker held

A school girl on her way to home from school sustained severe injuries after being hit by a speeding motorcycle in Hyderabad, the police said on Wednesday. Officials said that the incident took place on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday evening, and the biker who was allegedly speeding, is a minor.

"The accused motorist has been caught for allegedly hitting a school girl from his bike on Tuesday. The girl was on her way back home from school when she was hit by the motorcycle," the police said. According to police, the accused had managed to flee from the spot after the incident and was caught later.

"The school girl sustained injuries and has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment," the police added. The officials also informed that a case has been registered under IPC section 337 against the accused.

