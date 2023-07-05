UCC will end untouchability, curb atrocities against women: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Amid an ongoing row on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar said once the Uniform Civil Code is implemented it will put an end to religious rites and the practice of untouchability. It will also help in curbing atrocities against women, the RSS leader said.

The remarks were made by Indresh Kumar while attending an event in New Delhi on Tuesday. The RSS leader said, "There are more people who favour the Uniform Civil Code than against it. Religious rites and the practice of untouchability will end after the UCC is implemented."

He also noted that implementation of the UCC will end atrocities on women and safeguard the freedom to practice religion freely. "UCC will also end atrocities on women. It will make sure that people will be able to practice their religion freely. People will unite after its implementation," the RSS leader said. Earlier on Monday a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice meeting was held under the Chairmanship of BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi in Parliament to discuss the agenda of the Uniform Civil Code.

Opposition MPs said in the meeting that it is necessary to keep in mind that the UCC is not just about one family law, but about the matters related to every religion, caste and community of the society, so all sections of the society must be kept in mind. The concept of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been a topic of discussion for the past four years, and it has once again come into focus following Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent public address in Madhya Pradesh batted for the uniform law.

PM Modi said that the country cannot run on two laws and that Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution. "Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," PM Modi had said.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal to formulate and implement personal laws which will apply uniformly to all citizens regardless of their religion, gender, and sexual orientation. The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution, which stipulates that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

In the BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the party had promised the implementation of UCC if it came to power. (ANI)

