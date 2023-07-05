Left Menu

Mayawati demands strict action against accused who urinated on man in Madhya Pradesh

Mayawati wrote on Twitter,"In this regard, the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh should take action against that criminal not only by NSA but by confiscating/demolishing his property, leaving aside the idea of saving the criminal and not telling him that he belongs to their party. Such incidents bring shame to everyone. "

Mayawati demands strict action against accused who urinated on man in Madhya Pradesh
BSP Chief Mayawati (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday demanded strict action against the man accused of urinating on another man in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the National Security Act has been imposed on the accused identified as Pravesh Shukla of Kubri village, on the orders of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Shukla was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday and is currently lodged in the Rewa jail.

BSP supremo Mayawati took to Twitter to say, "In this regard, the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh should take action against that criminal not only by NSA but by confiscating/demolishing his property, leaving aside the idea of saving the criminal and not telling him that he belongs to their party. Such incidents bring shame to everyone. " Meanwhile, Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary also targeted the BJP-led state government and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should seek the resignation of Chief Minister Chouhan and Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

"Whenever atrocities are committed on tribal people, the names of BJP leaders come up and the administration and the BJP directly involved in protecting that crime. The accused in the Sidhi incident has been the representative of the BJP MLA, there are photographs of him with state home minister Narottam Mishra," Choudhary told ANI. Besides, state home minister Narottam Mishra today said "BJP government has taken action against the accused. The accused (Pravesh Shukla) was arrested last night and he is in the lock-up and strict action has been taken against him. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that NSA will be registered against him. Bulldozer does not work according to Congress, it works according to law."

"NSA has been invoked, bulldozer has been moved and if needed, Mama ji will bury criminals 10 feet below the ground. Mama ji's message is clear, that is why those with ill intentions - think 10 times before committing a crime in Madhya Pradesh," the Office of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan posted on Twitter. Earlier, while addressing the media, Additional Superintendent of Police of Sidhi, Anjulata Patle said, "We have taken the accused (Pravesh Shukla) into custody. He is under interrogation. Further legal action in the matter will be taken soon."

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 294, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act. Earlier on Tuesday after a video of the accused committing the lewd act went viral, Chief Minister Chouhan said that instructions have been given to deliver the strictest punishment to the accused in the incident. (ANI)

