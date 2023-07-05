Delhi: 4 injured in accident near AIIMS, police register case

Four people were injured, including an elderly man after a car met with an accident near All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, police said. The injured were rushed to the AIIM'S Trauma Centre where their condition is said to be stable, as per police.

On June 4 at 12 pm, police said they received information from security guards of the hospital regarding an accident that took place near Gate No 6A and 6B of the AIIMS hospital. "A local police team reached the accident spot where they found a vehicle," they said.

On local enquiry, police found that the vehicle was being driven by one Vipin Singh. Later, the staff visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre where the identities of the injured persons were ascertained, police said.

The injured persons were identified as Gaurav (22), resident of 2/444, Trilokpuri, Delhi; Nishant (27), resident of C-146, Lal Kuan, Delhi; Ritika (21), resident of 2/444, Trilokpuri, Delhi and Ranveer (57), resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The MLCs (Medico legal case) of the injured persons were collected and every one was found fit for statement, they said.

"However, none of them gave any statement," officials said. A Police Control Room call was also made in this regard, as per police.

A case has been registered in this regard under sections 279,337 of the Indian Penal Code, they said. Further investigations are underway (ANI)

