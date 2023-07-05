Left Menu

Hyderabad: Stuck in a lift at shopping mall, 12 people, including pregnant woman, rescued

Fire officials rescued 12 people, including a pregnant woman, who were stuck in a lift of a shopping mall in Hyderabad district, officials said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 18:25 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Fire officials rescued 12 people, including a pregnant woman, who were stuck in a lift of a shopping mall in Hyderabad district, officials said on Wednesday. According to District Fire Officer, Hyderabad, Srinivasa Reddy, 12 people, including a pregnant woman and three children got stuck in a lift of a shopping mall in Moosarambagh in Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

"As many as 12 people, among whom was a pregnant woman, were stuck in the lift of a shopping mall at Moosarambagh around 12:30 am (Wednesday)," Reddy said. On receiving the information, a team of fire officials rushed to the scene and rescued all the trapped people from the stuck lift, the district fire officer informed.

"On receiving information, the Malakpet fire brigade rushed to the spot and rescued everyone in the lift, thereby averting a major tragedy," Reddy added. (ANI)

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

