Left Menu

"Will fulfil responsibility given to me": G Kishan Reddy on being appointed as Telangana BJP chief

In a mega organisational rejig ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed new party presidents in four states.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 18:39 IST
"Will fulfil responsibility given to me": G Kishan Reddy on being appointed as Telangana BJP chief
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after being appointed as the Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit president, Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that he will fulfil the responsibility given to him by the party. "With the cooperation of the party's Karyakartas and the blessings of the people of Telangana, I will fulfil the responsibility and leadership given to me by the party," he told ANI.

In a mega organisational rejig ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed new party presidents in four states. BJP appointed Union minister G Kishan Reddy as the party's state president of Telangana, replacing Bandi Sanjay; D Purandeshwari was appointed as the state president of Andhra Pradesh; former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi was made the state president of Jharkhand while Sunil Jakhar has been appointed as the party's state president of Punjab.

Taking note of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Telangana on Saturday, the Union minister said, "The Prime Minister is coming to Warangal city in Telangana on July 8, in the morning he will inaugurate railway projects, and address 'BJP Aam Sabha' and deliver some messages..." He told ANI that tomorrow, he will be in Warangal to review the preparations made for PM Narendra Modi's event scheduled for July 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023