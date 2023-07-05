"Will fulfil responsibility given to me": G Kishan Reddy on being appointed as Telangana BJP chief

A day after being appointed as the Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit president, Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that he will fulfil the responsibility given to him by the party. "With the cooperation of the party's Karyakartas and the blessings of the people of Telangana, I will fulfil the responsibility and leadership given to me by the party," he told ANI.

In a mega organisational rejig ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed new party presidents in four states. BJP appointed Union minister G Kishan Reddy as the party's state president of Telangana, replacing Bandi Sanjay; D Purandeshwari was appointed as the state president of Andhra Pradesh; former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi was made the state president of Jharkhand while Sunil Jakhar has been appointed as the party's state president of Punjab.

Taking note of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Telangana on Saturday, the Union minister said, "The Prime Minister is coming to Warangal city in Telangana on July 8, in the morning he will inaugurate railway projects, and address 'BJP Aam Sabha' and deliver some messages..." He told ANI that tomorrow, he will be in Warangal to review the preparations made for PM Narendra Modi's event scheduled for July 8. (ANI)

