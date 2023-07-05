Left Menu

Arunachal Governor exhorts people to preserve, propagate indigenous culture

Gracing the Dree Festival of the Apatani community at Ziro in the Lower Subansiri district, the governor said that the indigenous festivals have always promoted peace, harmony and prosperity in the state.Extending festival greetings to the people, Parnaik said that Dree symbolizes the working of divinity for the protection of crops so that the granaries are full after a rich harvest.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 05-07-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 18:51 IST
Arunachal Governor exhorts people to preserve, propagate indigenous culture
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Wednesday exhorted the people to preserve and propagate the indigenous cultural heritage of the state. Gracing the Dree Festival of the Apatani community at Ziro in the Lower Subansiri district, the governor said that the indigenous festivals have always promoted peace, harmony and prosperity in the state.

Extending festival greetings to the people, Parnaik said that Dree symbolizes the working of divinity for the protection of crops so that the granaries are full after a rich harvest. He said that it is the time for fostering love and affection, unity and camaraderie with members of the community.

Complimenting the women and children taking part in the cultural programme, he said that they reflected the purity and divinity of the festivity.

Parnaik commended the Apatani tribe for maintaining the unique agricultural practice of the community and pristine environment. He urged the youth of the community to harness the potential of agriculture and its allied sectors and make Arunachal Pradesh the food bowl of the North East Region. A cultural presentation depicting the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Apatani society was also presented on the occasion, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023