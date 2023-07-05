Left Menu

Germany's Scholz hints at more chip investments

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that he knew of further plans for large investments in chip production in Germany, a welcome trend as Europe looks to reduce its reliance on China when it comes to strategically important industries. "I know of other plans by German companies and many others," Scholz told the Bundestag lower house of parliament after listing recent projects announced by chipmakers Intel and Infineon.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 19:05 IST
Germany's Scholz hints at more chip investments

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that he knew of further plans for large investments in chip production in Germany, a welcome trend as Europe looks to reduce its reliance on China when it comes to strategically important industries.

"I know of other plans by German companies and many others," Scholz told the Bundestag lower house of parliament after listing recent projects announced by chipmakers Intel and Infineon. He vowed that Germany's efforts would help companies become less dependent on semiconductor supplies from other regions, days after China announced restrictions on two metals used in high-speed computer chips.

The abrupt announcement by the world's biggest producer of rare earth metals has companies scrambling to secure supplies and raised concerns that restrictions on rare earth exports could follow. Germany is among the top importers of the affected metals: gallium and germanium. It has committed, along with other European Union members, to reduce dependence on China over Beijing's more aggressive diplomacy and closer ties to Moscow.

"Many people around the world have understood that we have to become resilient, and that there are certain industries that should necessarily be located here in Europe and in Germany," Scholz said. He dismissed concerns that Germany is losing its appeal as an investment location, pointing to recent investments by major firms. Intel announced plans last month to spend more than 30 billion euros ($33 billion) on developing two chip-making plants in the central city of Magdeburg.

Berlin is also talking with Taiwan's TSMC and Sweden's electric vehicle battery maker Northvolt about setting up production in Germany. It already convinced Tesla to build its first European gigafactory there. "It's an impressive signal that so many German and international companies are choosing Germany for the expansion of their semiconductor production," Scholz told the Bundestag.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023