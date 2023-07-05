Mizoram: Drug weighing 4.691 kgs seized by police, 2 apprehended

Left Menu

"In the joint operation conducted by Mizoram Police (Bawngkawn police station) and Customs Division, Aizawl in Aizawl Thuampui area, 4.691 kg of Methamphetamine were seized on late Tuesday night from the possession of Lallianthanga (33 years old) and David Lala (28 years old), both of Myanmar inside one hotel at Thuampui', said the Mizoram Police.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 19:15 IST
Drug seized by Mizoram police, customs division (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a joint operation, on Wednesday, Mizoram police and Customs Division, Aizawl seized 4.691 kg of Methamphetamine (a kind of drug) worth several crores of rupees and apprehended two persons. "In the joint operation conducted by Mizoram Police (Bawngkawn police station) and Customs Division, Aizawl in Aizawl Thuampui area, 4.691 kg of Methamphetamine were seized on late Tuesday night from the possession of Lallianthanga (33 years old) and David Lala (28 years old), both of Myanmar inside one hotel at Thuampui', said the Mizoram Police.

A case has been taken up by Customs Division, Aizawl for further legal action, as per the police. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

