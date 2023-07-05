Left Menu

No sign of explosives at Zaporizhzhia yet, but more access needed -IAEA

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 19:50 IST
Experts from the U.N. nuclear watchdog based at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine have yet to observe any indications of mines or explosives at the plant, but more access is needed to be sure, the agency said on Wednesday.

"The IAEA experts have requested additional access that is necessary to confirm the absence of mines or explosives," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement. "In particular, access to the rooftops of reactor units 3 and 4 is essential, as well as access to parts of the turbine halls and some parts of the cooling system at the plant."

