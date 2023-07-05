Russians feel the pinch as rouble tumbles past 91 vs dollar

The Russian rouble tumbled to a more than 15-month low past 91 against the dollar on Wednesday, taking losses since an armed mutiny in late June to almost 7%, as strong demand for foreign currency left shoppers feeling the pinch. Capital controls have helped insulate the rouble against geopolitics in the 16 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, but mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted march toward Moscow on June 24 has reverberated through markets and raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.

By 1315 GMT, the rouble was 1.7% weaker against the dollar at 90.54, earlier hitting 91.0675, its weakest point since March 28, 2022. It lost 1.6% to trade at 98.76 versus the euro , earlier passing the 99 mark for the first time in more than 15 months, and shed 1.2% against the yuan to 12.49 , a more than 14-month low.

"Sanctions are having their effect," Karen, a bank employee, told Reuters, saying price increases were particularly noticeable with imported goods. Moscow resident Galina said the rouble's weakening was noticeable in all price categories.

"You go into a shop, the prices have gone up," she told Reuters. "It's not pleasing, I want stability." The rouble lost more than 9% in June and is down around 20% so far this year, making it one of the world's worst performing currencies. It is now trading outside the 80-90 range that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said last month was preferable.

SUPPLY-DEMAND IMBALANCE Analysts polled by Reuters last week expect the Bank of Russia to raise interest rates in July and again later in the year as inflationary pressure intensifies, and see limited room for the rouble to strengthen in the coming 12 months.

The finance ministry, which occasionally cancels OFZ treasury bond auctions amid market turmoil, sold just over 45 billion roubles ($498.5 million) worth of bonds at three auctions on Wednesday. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $76.58 a barrel.

"The rouble has so far failed to take advantage of the improving situation on the energy market...due to the reduced supply of foreign currency as tax payments peak," said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Banki.ru. The rouble typically enjoys less support from exporters at the start of each month, who tend to convert foreign exchange revenues into roubles later in the month to pay local liabilities.

The rouble will see slightly less support from FX interventions in the month ahead. The finance ministry on Wednesday said it would lower its daily sales of China's yuan. Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.1% at 976.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% higher at 2,810.1 points. ($1 = 90.2700 roubles)

