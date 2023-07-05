Champaran fake currency terror case: NIA files 3rd supplementary chargesheet against kingpin

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed its third supplementary chargesheet in the terrorist conspiracy case relating to the seizure of high-quality fake Indian currency notes from East Champaran district of Bihar in 2015. The NIA filed the chargesheet before a special court in Bihar naming Sudhir Kushwaha, the kingpin in the case. Kushwaha was arrested in January this year.

According to the NIA, the case has links to Nepal and Bangladesh. The NIA said besides gang members from these two countries, accused persons from West Bengal and Jharkhand have also been arrested in the case so far.

NIA investigations have revealed that Kushwaha was the key conspirator of the FICN racket in this case and had played a crucial role in the entire conspiracy. "Sudhir Kushwaha had formed a gang with the co-accused persons to commit terrorist acts, and had used the territory of India and Nepal for procurement, smuggling, and circulation and distribution of high-quality fake notes to damage the monetary stability and economic security of India," the NIA said in a statement.

The conspiracy came to light on September 19, 2015, following the seizure of fake currency notes of face value of Rs 5,94,000 from accused Afroz Ansari by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) near Ramgarhwa, Motihari, East Champaran, Bihar. "The accused was carrying the fake currency consignment to Raxaul near the Indo-Nepal border, for further delivery in Nepal," stated the anti-terror agency.

DRI Patna initially registered the case, which was taken over by NIA and re-registered on December 23, 2015. Investigations led to the arrest of seven persons, who were charge-sheeted over a four-year period, from July 2016 to March 2019.

Four of the accused -- Afroz Ansari, Sunny Kumar alias Sunny Shaw alias Sujit Kumar alias Kabir Khan, Ashraful Alam alias Ishraful Alam and Alomgir Seikh alias Raju -- have since been convicted and sentenced to life, along with a fine of Rs 30,000 under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (ANI)

