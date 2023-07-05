Azerbaijan not considering joining OPEC now -Interfax cites minister

Azerbaijan is not currently considering joining the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as a new member, Russian news agency Interfax quoted the country's energy minister Parviz Shahbazov as saying on Wednesday.

"Such issues are sometimes raised, but we are not considering it at the moment," Shahbazov said.

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Wednesday that the organization had invited the country to become a member.

