Himachal Pradesh: Vehicular movement resumes after two hours on NH 5

"The road has been opened and the vehicular movement is smooth", said Hans Raj Sharma, Station House Officer, Parwanoo.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 21:59 IST
Restoration of vehicular movements by officials following a lanslide in Solan, Himachal Pradesh(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Vehicular movements were restored by the officials two hours after a landslide blocked the National Highway 5 in the Parwanooo Municipal Corporation in the Solan district, on Wednesday. The landslide on the National Highway caused a long jam on both sides of the road. The four-lane manufacturer company, Grill worked on restoring the vehicular movements by removing the debris.

Additionally, a commuter, Mukesh Sharma said, "It was around 1 o'clock I was stuck here and now it's three the road has been opened, big holders and landslides are hitting the roads and resulting in long traffic jams".

Significantly, since the arrival of the monsoon, the state has suffered huge losses. According to an official statement, the incessant rainfall caused the blockage of multiple roads and highways. On June 3, the Himachal Pradesh government alerted the entire state amid a rain warning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

