Indian sellers' exports under Amazon Global Selling to cross USD 8 billion this year

Cumulative overseas sales by Indian exporters under e-commerce exports programme Amazon Global Selling are on track to surpass USD 8 billion in 2023, Amazon said on Wednesday.

The exports from India under the programme were to the tune of USD 5 billion last year, Amazon said in its Exports Digest 2023.

''Cumulative exports by Indian exporters on its e-commerce exports programme Amazon Global Selling are on track to surpass USD 8 billion in 2023,'' the report said.

The report said that since its launch in 2015, Amazon Global Selling has grown to incorporate 1.25 lakh exporters, with about 1,200 Indian exporters on the platform having crossed Rs 1 crore in sales last year.

Categories like toys (50 per cent), home and kitchen (35 per cent) and beauty products (25 per cent) saw the highest exports while apparel, groceries and health and sports equipment were some of the emerging product categories for export, according to the report.

''The inclusion of a dedicated chapter on e-commerce exports in the FTP'23 will catalyze growth in exports and expand the opportunity to lakhs of small businesses across India. We will continue working with all stakeholders and lakhs of small businesses and startups to enable USD 20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by 2025,'' Amazon India Director of Global Trade Bhupen Wakankar said.

The report said that over 266 million 'made in India' products are being exported through the programme to global customers in markets of the US, the UK, the UAE, Canada, Spain, France and Italy.

Delhi led exports on the platform in 2023, followed by Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh emerging as top exporting states on the platform, the report said.

