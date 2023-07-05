Left Menu

Bengaluru: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan donates Rs 1.5 lakh after students request sponsorship for event

Responding to a request for sponsorship of a job fair organised by BMS Women's College, Karnataka Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan personally donated Rs 1.50 lakh to the event.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 23:41 IST
Bengaluru: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan donates Rs 1.5 lakh after students request sponsorship for event
Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan with students (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Responding to a request for sponsorship of a job fair organised by BMS Women's College, Karnataka Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan personally donated Rs 1.50 lakh to the event. A delegation of students met the minister here on Wednesday, requesting sponsorship as the cost of the job fair, to be organised on July 21, will be around Rs 10 lakh.

The students informed the minister that 60 companies have enlisted their participation in the fair and 20,000 candidates from 50 different colleges will also be taking part at the event. Responding to their request, the minister personally donated Rs 1.50 lakh, handing over the cheque wishing the event a grand success. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

