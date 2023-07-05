Left Menu

State govt committed to safeguard interests of employees: Himachal CM Sukhu

Sukhu said, "There were vast possibilities of tourism development in the state and HP Tourism Development Corporation will have to play an active role in harnessing the unexplored tourism destinations of Himachal. The corporation has an important role in spreading the rich tradition of the state."

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meets officers and employees of Himachal Bhawan. (Photo Credit - Twitter: @SukhuSukhvinder). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that the state government is committed to safeguarding the interests of the employees and it is being ensured that the employees get their entitlements and dues on time. The Chief Minister was addressing the officers and employees of Himachal Bhawan in Chandigarh today.

A delegation of officers and employees of Himachal Bhawan, Chandigarh called on the Chief Minister and urged him to allot accommodation to the employees working in Himachal Bhawan in the general housing pool of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The Chief Minister assured them that the issue would be taken up with the UT Chandigarh Administration. In this regard, he also directed the officers concerned telephonically. He said that the facility of accommodation would bring a positive change in the work efficiency of the personnel.

Sukhu said, "There were vast possibilities of tourism development in the state and HP Tourism Development Corporation will have to play an active role in harnessing the unexplored tourism destinations of Himachal. The corporation has an important role in spreading the rich tradition of the state." He said that by including Himachal's NPS employees in the old pension scheme, the state government has not only fulfilled its promise but has also secured the future of these workers.

"With the dedication and hard work of the officers and employees, the state would soon take further steps towards economic prosperity," he added. Vice President of Pradesh Congress Committee Rahul Singh Thakur, Deputy General Manager of Himachal Bhawan Chandigarh Anil Kapoor and other officers and employees were also present on the occasion amongst others. (ANI)

