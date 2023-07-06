Exxon projects earnings easing in second quarter
Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 02:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 02:44 IST
Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday changes in gas prices would impact its second-quarter upstream earnings by $1.8 billion to $2.2 billion compared with the first quarter.
The largest U.S. oil producer posted $6.5 billion in upstream earnings in the first quarter ended March 31.
