UP ATS arrests active member of PFI from Muzaffarnagar

Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested one active member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) from Muzaffarnagar railway station. The accused has been identified as Munir Alam. He was also presented before the local court which sent him to 10 days of police custody.

UP ATS said that the accused was involved in the promotion of PFI and was also distributing the propaganda material of the organization among the people. "He also got the responsibility of strengthening the banned organization PFI in Western Uttar Pradesh," an official statement said.

UP ATS further stated that the accused used to get money from PFI which he further used to publicize and strengthen the organization of PFI. "In the preliminary interrogation, the accused said that he visited Shaheen Bagh multiple times and due to his dedication PFI made him the member of the PFI UP ad-hoc committee," UP ATS said in a statement.

UP ATS said that earlier he was also involved in the anti-CAA/NRC protests. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

