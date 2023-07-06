Left Menu

UP ATS arrests active member of PFI from Muzaffarnagar

UP ATS said that the accused was involved in the promotion of PFI and was also distributing the propaganda material of the organization among the people.

ANI | Updated: 06-07-2023 08:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 08:56 IST
UP ATS arrests active member of PFI from Muzaffarnagar
PFI active member arrested by UP ATS (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested one active member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) from Muzaffarnagar railway station. The accused has been identified as Munir Alam. He was also presented before the local court which sent him to 10 days of police custody.

UP ATS said that the accused was involved in the promotion of PFI and was also distributing the propaganda material of the organization among the people. "He also got the responsibility of strengthening the banned organization PFI in Western Uttar Pradesh," an official statement said.

UP ATS further stated that the accused used to get money from PFI which he further used to publicize and strengthen the organization of PFI. "In the preliminary interrogation, the accused said that he visited Shaheen Bagh multiple times and due to his dedication PFI made him the member of the PFI UP ad-hoc committee," UP ATS said in a statement.

UP ATS said that earlier he was also involved in the anti-CAA/NRC protests. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
2
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland
3
EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

 United Kingdom
4
New technology sheds further light on how life formed on Earth

New technology sheds further light on how life formed on Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023