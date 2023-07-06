"Implementation of Bahu Balli Cattle fence along highways being planned to prevent cattle from crossing road": Union Minister Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that the Central Government is planning to implement the Bahu Balli Cattle Fence along highways in India to prevent cattle from crossing the road and causing dangerous accidents that result in the loss of human life. In this regard, Union Minister Gadkar took to Twitter and said, "We are planning to implement the Bahu Balli Cattle Fence along highways in India to prevent cattle from crossing the road and causing dangerous accidents that result in the loss of human life."

He further stated that the fence will be 1.20 meters high and will be installed on section 23 of NH-30 as a comprehensive solution. "This installation will serve as a demonstration before the esteemed visit of Narendra Modi Ji, the Prime Minister of India, to Chhattisgarh," he tweeted.

Union Minister while sharing pictures of the Bahu Balli Cattle Fence said that cattle fence constructed using bamboo offers a fully effective and environmentally friendly solution. "The bamboo is treated with creosote oil and coated with HDPE, making it a stronger alternative to steel. The fence has a fire rating of Class 1, ensuring safety, and aligns with the principles of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which aims to make all highways sustainable and minimize harm to wildlife and cattle," Union Minister Gadkari tweeted. (ANI)

