Left Menu

MHA launches Rs 5000 cr scheme for modernization of fire services in states

"The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has launched a 'Scheme for Expansion and Modernization of Fire Services in the States' from the earmarked allocation of Preparedness and Capacity Building Funding Window under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for strengthening fire services in the States with a total outlay of Rs 5,000 crores," an official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 06-07-2023 08:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 08:58 IST
MHA launches Rs 5000 cr scheme for modernization of fire services in states
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday launched the Scheme for expansion and modernization of Fire Services in the states with a total outlay of Rs 5,000 crore. "The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has launched a 'Scheme for Expansion and Modernization of Fire Services in the States' from the earmarked allocation of Preparedness and Capacity Building Funding Window under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for strengthening fire services in the States with a total outlay of Rs 5,000 crores," an official statement said.

MHA said that an amount of Rs 500 crore, out of the total outlay, has been kept for incentivizing the States on the basis of their legal and infrastructure-based reforms. A letter in this regard has been sent to the Chief Secretaries and Heads of Fire Services of all States. The scheme was already announced by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 13 in a meeting with the Ministers of Disaster Management of the States and Union Territories.

MHA said that the objective of the scheme is to expand and modernize Fire Services in the States with a view that activities for strengthening fire services at the State-level through preparedness and the capacity-building component of the NDRF will be ensured. "For seeking funds for the projects/proposals under the Scheme, the concerned State Governments shall have to contribute 25 per cent (except for the North-Eastern and Himalayan (NEH) States which shall contribute 10 per cent) of the total cost of such projects/proposals from their budgetary resources," the official statement said.

Out of the total National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) corpus, an amount of Rs. 5,000 Crore was earmarked for priority "Expanding and Modernization of Fire Services," the statement mentioned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
2
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland
3
EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

 United Kingdom
4
New technology sheds further light on how life formed on Earth

New technology sheds further light on how life formed on Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023