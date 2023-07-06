Left Menu

J&K DGP visits Baltal, reviews security arrangements for ongoing Amarnath yatra

The DGP also reviewed logistic arrangements at the Camp and inspected parking facilities, besides the communication arrangements.

ANI | Updated: 06-07-2023 09:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 09:13 IST
Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Wednesday visited the Baltal base camp and reviewed the security arrangements and other facilities for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. "All planned security arrangements have been put in place for smooth and secure conduct of Yatra," he said.

He interacted with devotees and inspected the deployments en route from Srinagar to Baltal. He was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, Nikhil Broker and other officers from Ganderbal District.

The DGP also reviewed logistic arrangements at the Camp and inspected parking facilities, besides the communication arrangements. He also took stock of the CCTV cameras, drones, and additional security measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

A total of 67,566 pilgrims have visited the Amarnath cave shrine since the beginning of the Yatra on July 1, an official statement said on Wednesday. According to the official spokesperson, pilgrims are being assisted during their entire journey by state agencies and civil departments by making all the essentials and facilities available to devotees.

"All the departments including Police, SDRF, Army, paramilitary, Health, PDD, PHE, ULB, Information, Labour, Fire and Emergency, Education, and Animal Husbandry have saturated the overall requirements and arrangements of SANJY by the deployment of their men and machinery," the official mentioned. A langar (community kitchen) was arranged for pilgrims to the Amarnath cave at Battal Ballian, Industries Estate, in the Udhampur district.

The initiative was undertaken by the National Human Rights and Social Justice Council of India with help from the local Hindu, Muslim, and Sikh communities. The 62-day-long Shri Amarnath Yatra will culminate on August 31, 2023. (ANI)

