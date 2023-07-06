Left Menu

Delhi: Contract killer held after gunfight in Rohini

Officials said that the accused resorted to firing at the police team when he asked to surrender, following which the team also opened retaliatory firing.

Delhi: Contract killer held after gunfight in Rohini
Delhi Police have arrested a contract killer after an exchange of fire around Rohini sector 29-30 on the intervening night of Wednesday, the police said. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Kamil.

Officials said that the accused resorted to firing at the police team when he asked to surrender, following which the team also opened retaliatory firing. "Kamil received a bullet injury in his leg during an exchange of fire after which he was nabbed," they added.

As per the police, the accused has more than 12 cases registered against him at different police stations including for the killing of a person died in firing at Jama Masjid area of Delhi. "One pistol has also been recovered from the accused," the police said.

Earlier on May 17, a man was killed in an alleged firing incident near Ya-Rub-Chala De Hotel in Delhi's Jama Masjid late at night, said the police. According to the police, "A PCR call was received at 1.40 am stating that firing had been noticed neat Jama Masjid. Upon receiving the information, the police team reached the spot and found that the injured had been shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead."

The deceased was identified as Sameer (30) who was the brother-in-law of the hotel owner. Further investigation into the matter is underway, they said. (ANI)

