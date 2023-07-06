BoE's Bailey says some retailers are overcharging customers - BBC
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2023 10:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 10:54 IST
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday there is evidence that some retailers are overcharging customers.
Moves by regulators on retail prices, especially in the fuel market will help lower inflation, Bailey said in a clip of an interview seen on BBC's website.
The full interview is due to be broadcast later on Thursday.
