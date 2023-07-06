Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 11:06 IST
Market valuation of BSE-listed firms hit lifetime peak of Rs 301.10 lakh cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit a lifetime peak of Rs 301.10 lakh crore in morning trade on Thursday, driven by a positive trend in domestic equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 185.37 points or 0.28 per cent to 65,631.41 in morning deals.

Tracking rally in equities, the market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms reached an all-time peak of Rs 3,01,10,526.12 crore.

The BSE benchmark had jumped over 2,500 points in its record rally from June 26 to July 4.

The Sensex hit its all-time high of 65,672.97 on July 4.

The mcap of BSE-listed firms had reached Rs 299.90 lakh crore on Wednesday.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries quoted over 2 per cent higher. Power Grid, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Axis Bank, Asian Paints and Tata Motors were among the other major gainers.

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Maruti, HDFC and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying activity as they bought equities worth Rs 1,603.15 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The US markets ended in the negative territory on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.21 per cent to USD 76.49 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

