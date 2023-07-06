Left Menu

Rouble extends post-mutiny slump to fall past 92 vs dollar

Capital controls have helped insulate the rouble against geopolitics in the more than 16 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, but mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted march toward Moscow on June 24 has reverberated through markets and raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's grip on power. At 0630 GMT, the rouble was 1.8% weaker against the dollar at 92.66, its weakest since March 28, 2022.

Rouble extends post-mutiny slump to fall past 92 vs dollar
The Russian rouble tumbled to a more than 15-month low past 92 against the dollar on Thursday, hampered by strong demand for foreign currency and taking its losses since an armed mutiny in late June to more than 8%. Capital controls have helped insulate the rouble against geopolitics in the more than 16 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, but mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted march toward Moscow on June 24 has reverberated through markets and raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.

At 0630 GMT, the rouble was 1.8% weaker against the dollar at 92.66, its weakest since March 28, 2022. It lost 1.5% to trade at 100.50 versus the euro , crossing the 100 threshold for the first time in more than 15 months, and shed 1.8% against the Chinese yuan to 12.76.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.3% at $76.43 a barrel.

