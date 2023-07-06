Left Menu

Assam Rifles recover foreign-origin cigarettes worth over Rs 1 crore in Mizoram's Champhai

Acting on a tip-off, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department Champhai under the supervision of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) carried out an operation on June 5.

ANI | Updated: 06-07-2023 11:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 11:23 IST
Assam Rifles recover foreign-origin cigarettes worth over Rs 1 crore in Mizoram's Champhai
Seized consignment (Photo credit/Assam Rifles). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Rifles recovered 77 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth over Rs one crore during an operation, in the general area Zotlang, in Mizoram's Champhai district, a press release said. "During the operation, 77 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes were recovered which were hidden off the track in general area Zotlang," the statement further said.

"The market value of the entire consignment is worth Rs one crore ten thousand only," it informed. Acting on a tip-off, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department Champhai under the supervision of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) carried out an operation on June 5. The seized consignment was handed over to Custom Preventive Force Champhai on 5 July for further legal proceedings, it added.

On Wednesday, in a combined operation by the Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Squad, Aizawl apprehended two people with 340 grams of heroin worth Rs 1,70,00,000. The 340 grams of Heroin was recovered from 30 soap cases in which it was hidden. The cost of the recovered drug is estimated to be Rs 1,70,00,000. The recovered consignment and apprehended two individuals, out of which one was a Myanmar national, were handed over to Excise and Narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Squad, Aizawl on Tuesday for further legal proceedings, officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023