Left Menu

Power Finance Corp provides Rs 9,187 cr finance to HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 11:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 11:25 IST
Power Finance Corp provides Rs 9,187 cr finance to HPCL Rajasthan Refinery
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday said it has provided Rs 9,187 crore finance to HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd.

This is the first project where PFC has extended its financial assistance to the refinery and petrochemical sector, a company statement said.

PFC is extending its support in nation building not only through the power sector but also in the infrastructure segment, it stated.

''PFC, a Maharatna company and India's leading NBFC in the power sector, has extended its financial assistance of Rs 9,187 crore to HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd for its 9 MMTPA refinery-cum-petrochemical complex located at Barmer, Rajasthan,'' it said.

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) is setting up a green-field refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Barmer district, Rajasthan, at a project cost of Rs 72,937 crore.

On July 4, 2023 HRRL executed a loan agreement under a consortium arrangement for Rs 48,625 crore, wherein the share of PFC Ltd was Rs 9,187 crore.

HRRL is a Joint Venture (JV) between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and the Rajasthan government. HPCL holds 76 per cent in the JV, while the Rajasthan government holds the remaining 26 per cent stake.

The project includes setting up an environment-friendly refinery-cum-petrochemical complex, a pipeline for transportation of both Rajasthan crude and imported crude, pipeline for transportation of water to the refinery site, a captive power plant, crude and product storage facilities, township and allied facilities and utilities.

The project will be producing clean fuels such as BS-VI grade Motor Spirit (MS or Petrol) & BS-VI grade High-Speed Diesel (HSD or Diesel) and Petrochemical products such as Polypropylene, Butadiene, LLDPE, HDPE, Benzene and Toluene.

The project will cater to increased demand for petroleum and petrochemical products in the country and the Western, Northern and Central parts of India in particular.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023